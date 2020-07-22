All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like 1701 E Katie Avenue #22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
1701 E Katie Avenue #22
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1701 E Katie Avenue #22

1701 East Katie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Paradise Palms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1701 East Katie Avenue, Paradise, NV 89119
Paradise Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
1701 E Katie Avenue #22 Available 07/24/20 2 Bedroom Condo Convenient To The Strip - Great 2 bedroom condo with fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, new Stainless appliances in kitchen and new washer and dryer being installed soon~Living room with fireplace~Kitchen with microwave and refrigerator~Guest bath with shower~Guest bedroom with mirror closet doors and cable hook up~Master with door to balcony that overlooks park, playground and ballfield across the street, cable hook up, walk in closet, makeup table, tub/shower~Linoleum flooring in living room and traffic areas~Convenient to UNLV, The Strip, schools, shopping and much more!

(RLNE5967049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 have any available units?
1701 E Katie Avenue #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
What amenities does 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 have?
Some of 1701 E Katie Avenue #22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 E Katie Avenue #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 is pet friendly.
Does 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 offer parking?
No, 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 does not offer parking.
Does 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 have a pool?
Yes, 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 has a pool.
Does 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 have accessible units?
No, 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 E Katie Avenue #22 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd
Paradise, NV 89123
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr
Paradise, NV 89119
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd
Paradise, NV 89103
Terra Cotta Villa
4080 W Twain Ave
Paradise, NV 89103
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave
Paradise, NV 89123
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89183
Shadowbrook
3851 Wynn Rd
Paradise, NV 89103
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsParadise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Apartments
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado Ranch
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada