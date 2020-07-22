Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

1701 E Katie Avenue #22 Available 07/24/20 2 Bedroom Condo Convenient To The Strip - Great 2 bedroom condo with fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, new Stainless appliances in kitchen and new washer and dryer being installed soon~Living room with fireplace~Kitchen with microwave and refrigerator~Guest bath with shower~Guest bedroom with mirror closet doors and cable hook up~Master with door to balcony that overlooks park, playground and ballfield across the street, cable hook up, walk in closet, makeup table, tub/shower~Linoleum flooring in living room and traffic areas~Convenient to UNLV, The Strip, schools, shopping and much more!



(RLNE5967049)