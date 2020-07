Amenities

1123 SONORAN HOPE CT. Available 07/22/20 SONORAN HOPE - BEAUTIFUL BARELY LIVED IN, 4 BEDROOM HOME IN SILVERADO RANCH AREA WITH A LOFT! HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND LARGE MASTER BATH! UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 3 DOOR REFRIGERATOR AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! SUNKEN LIVING ROOM OFF OF DINING ROOM AND SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. COVERED PATIO WITH CEILING FAN AND SYNTHETIC GRASS IN BACKYARD!



TENANTS TO PAY $42/MO W/RENT FOR SEWER&TRASH**DAY BED STAYS WITH HOME**CARPETS CLEANED PRIOR TO MOVE IN**



IF INTERESTED CONTACT ONE OF OUR LEASING AGENTS:

NANCY: 702-460-8484

GUY: 702-376-3856

OR ANY LICENSED NEVADA REALTOR



(RLNE4073336)