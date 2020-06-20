11170 African Sunset St

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3-bedroom Henderson property. Features beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, recipe desk and all appliances. Tile floors downstairs, large corner lot, and convenient location close to St Rose pkwy.



Please READ: All applicants MUST apply ONLINE at www.cgrents.com and pay their app fee ONLINE. If you have questions please email help@cgvegas.com. Emails get first priority response over voicemails. May take 3-5 business days to finish processing app. Proof of income REQUIRED w/every app and should be uploaded by applicant.