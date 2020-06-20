All apartments in Paradise
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:31 AM

11170 African Sunset St

11170 African Sunset Street · (702) 895-7777
Location

11170 African Sunset Street, Paradise, NV 89052

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1407 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3-bedroom Henderson property. Features beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, recipe desk and all appliances. Tile floors downstairs, large corner lot, and convenient location close to St Rose pkwy.

Please READ: All applicants MUST apply ONLINE at www.cgrents.com and pay their app fee ONLINE. If you have questions please email help@cgvegas.com. Emails get first priority response over voicemails. May take 3-5 business days to finish processing app. Proof of income REQUIRED w/every app and should be uploaded by applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11170 African Sunset St have any available units?
11170 African Sunset St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11170 African Sunset St have?
Some of 11170 African Sunset St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11170 African Sunset St currently offering any rent specials?
11170 African Sunset St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11170 African Sunset St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11170 African Sunset St is pet friendly.
Does 11170 African Sunset St offer parking?
No, 11170 African Sunset St does not offer parking.
Does 11170 African Sunset St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11170 African Sunset St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11170 African Sunset St have a pool?
No, 11170 African Sunset St does not have a pool.
Does 11170 African Sunset St have accessible units?
No, 11170 African Sunset St does not have accessible units.
Does 11170 African Sunset St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11170 African Sunset St has units with dishwashers.
Does 11170 African Sunset St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11170 African Sunset St has units with air conditioning.
