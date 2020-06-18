All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 8009 San Mateo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
8009 San Mateo St
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

8009 San Mateo St

8009 San Mateo Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8009 San Mateo Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
valet service
yoga
One Las Vegas features luxurious community amenities that promote an active lifestyle. You can utilize the free weights and cardio equipment in the two-story fitness center and then unwind in the sauna or stretch in the yoga room. Invite friends over to watch movies in the theater, which offers comfortable stadium-style recliners, or grill burgers on the outdoor patio by the swimming pool. You can play a game with neighbors on the outdoor lighted tennis court, or take your pet for a run in the onsite bark park. The lounge areas throughout the community are equipped with complimentary WiFi, which you can utilize after grabbing a drink at the coffee bar. Valet dry cleaning services, a concierge and courtesy night patrol are also provided at One Las Vegas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 San Mateo St have any available units?
8009 San Mateo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8009 San Mateo St have?
Some of 8009 San Mateo St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 San Mateo St currently offering any rent specials?
8009 San Mateo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 San Mateo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8009 San Mateo St is pet friendly.
Does 8009 San Mateo St offer parking?
No, 8009 San Mateo St does not offer parking.
Does 8009 San Mateo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 San Mateo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 San Mateo St have a pool?
Yes, 8009 San Mateo St has a pool.
Does 8009 San Mateo St have accessible units?
No, 8009 San Mateo St does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 San Mateo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8009 San Mateo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8009 San Mateo St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard
North Las Vegas, NV 89130
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV 89121

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Parking
North Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity