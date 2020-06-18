8009 San Mateo St

Amenities
One Las Vegas features luxurious community amenities that promote an active lifestyle. You can utilize the free weights and cardio equipment in the two-story fitness center and then unwind in the sauna or stretch in the yoga room. Invite friends over to watch movies in the theater, which offers comfortable stadium-style recliners, or grill burgers on the outdoor patio by the swimming pool. You can play a game with neighbors on the outdoor lighted tennis court, or take your pet for a run in the onsite bark park. The lounge areas throughout the community are equipped with complimentary WiFi, which you can utilize after grabbing a drink at the coffee bar. Valet dry cleaning services, a concierge and courtesy night patrol are also provided at One Las Vegas.