Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jardin Gardens.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
Jardin Gardens in Las Vegas, Nevada brings you stylish apartment home living. Our small community has a neighborhood like feel with all the big city amenities nearby. Great beltway access to the I-215, convenient shopping, schools, and recreation make this a great location for any lifestyle.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Move-in Fees: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: 25 pound pet limit
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: 1 inclded in lease, Open Lot: Included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Jardin Gardens have any available units?
Jardin Gardens has 3 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.