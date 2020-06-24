All apartments in North Las Vegas
Jardin Gardens

125 East Regena Avenue · (702) 710-3771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 138 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jardin Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
Jardin Gardens in Las Vegas, Nevada brings you stylish apartment home living. Our small community has a neighborhood like feel with all the big city amenities nearby. Great beltway access to the I-215, convenient shopping, schools, and recreation make this a great location for any lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Move-in Fees: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: 25 pound pet limit
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: 1 inclded in lease, Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jardin Gardens have any available units?
Jardin Gardens has 3 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Jardin Gardens have?
Some of Jardin Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jardin Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Jardin Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jardin Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Jardin Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Jardin Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Jardin Gardens offers parking.
Does Jardin Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jardin Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jardin Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Jardin Gardens has a pool.
Does Jardin Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Jardin Gardens has accessible units.
Does Jardin Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jardin Gardens has units with dishwashers.
