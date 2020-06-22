6420 Butterfly Sky Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North Las Vegas - 3 Bedroom Corner Lot! - Corner lot featuring 3 bedrooms and carpet throughout! Open floor plan with ceiling fans throughout! Kitchen features all black appliances with rear patio access right off the living area! Large rooms all located upstairs plus washer and dryer included! Easy maintenance backyard with desert landscape! READY FOR MOVE IN!



(NR) - Non Refundable (R) - Refundable

(NR) APPLICATION FEE: $100 per Adult Over 18YrsOld

(R) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1375 (Based on Credit)

(R) KEY DEPOSIT: $50

(R) PET DEPOSIT: $300

(NR) ADMIN FEE: $350



PLEASE CONTACT JOSH DUENAS AT 702-354-3248 FOR QUESTIONS AND TO VIEW PROPERTY



(RLNE5845949)