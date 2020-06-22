All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6420 Butterfly Sky Street

6420 Butterfly Sky Street · No Longer Available
Location

6420 Butterfly Sky Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Amenities

North Las Vegas - 3 Bedroom Corner Lot! - Corner lot featuring 3 bedrooms and carpet throughout! Open floor plan with ceiling fans throughout! Kitchen features all black appliances with rear patio access right off the living area! Large rooms all located upstairs plus washer and dryer included! Easy maintenance backyard with desert landscape! READY FOR MOVE IN!

(NR) - Non Refundable (R) - Refundable
(NR) APPLICATION FEE: $100 per Adult Over 18YrsOld
(R) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1375 (Based on Credit)
(R) KEY DEPOSIT: $50
(R) PET DEPOSIT: $300
(NR) ADMIN FEE: $350

PLEASE CONTACT JOSH DUENAS AT 702-354-3248 FOR QUESTIONS AND TO VIEW PROPERTY

(RLNE5845949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Butterfly Sky Street have any available units?
6420 Butterfly Sky Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6420 Butterfly Sky Street have?
Some of 6420 Butterfly Sky Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Butterfly Sky Street currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Butterfly Sky Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Butterfly Sky Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 Butterfly Sky Street is pet friendly.
Does 6420 Butterfly Sky Street offer parking?
No, 6420 Butterfly Sky Street does not offer parking.
Does 6420 Butterfly Sky Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6420 Butterfly Sky Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Butterfly Sky Street have a pool?
No, 6420 Butterfly Sky Street does not have a pool.
Does 6420 Butterfly Sky Street have accessible units?
No, 6420 Butterfly Sky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Butterfly Sky Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 Butterfly Sky Street does not have units with dishwashers.
