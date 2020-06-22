6420 Butterfly Sky Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89084
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Las Vegas - 3 Bedroom Corner Lot! - Corner lot featuring 3 bedrooms and carpet throughout! Open floor plan with ceiling fans throughout! Kitchen features all black appliances with rear patio access right off the living area! Large rooms all located upstairs plus washer and dryer included! Easy maintenance backyard with desert landscape! READY FOR MOVE IN!
(NR) - Non Refundable (R) - Refundable (NR) APPLICATION FEE: $100 per Adult Over 18YrsOld (R) SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1375 (Based on Credit) (R) KEY DEPOSIT: $50 (R) PET DEPOSIT: $300 (NR) ADMIN FEE: $350
PLEASE CONTACT JOSH DUENAS AT 702-354-3248 FOR QUESTIONS AND TO VIEW PROPERTY
(RLNE5845949)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6420 Butterfly Sky Street have any available units?
6420 Butterfly Sky Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Las Vegas, NV.