Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly carport coffee bar guest parking hot tub online portal

Come experience a luxurious resort lifestyle at the Sedona at Lone Mountain Apartment Homes for rent in Las Vegas, Nevada. Surrounded by natural beauty, Sedona at Lone Mountain Apartment Homes feature spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans with access to a resort style pool, 24 hour fitness center, covered parking, full-size washer and dryer and a private patio or balcony. In the heart of North Las Vegas, Sedona at Lone Mountain is close to shopping, dining and entertainment while only minutes from Nellis Air force Base. Sedona is a pet friendly community, accepting both cats and dogs.