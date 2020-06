Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Beautiful Large Ranch Style home and Gorgeous Mountain Views - This house is a must to see with its 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a Double front door entrance into an elegant foyer, extra large formal living room and dining room with a wood burning fireplace. Huge gourmet Kitchen with island and a builtin desk, large breakfast area, and family room, additional enclosed party room and a large fully fenced back yard with back yard access.



