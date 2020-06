Amenities

**RENT SPECIAL - CALL FOR DETAILS** Beautiful BRAND NEW **never been lived in** home is ready for your immediate move in! - **RENT SPECIAL - CALL FOR DETAILS** Beautiful BRAND NEW **never lived in** home is ready for your immediate move in! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in a gated community has an upstairs loft, a full size laundry room and a spacious open floor plan! Kitchen has luxurious dark cabinets, granite counters & includes all stainless appliances!! This is a MUST SEE!!



Call Kari at (702) 301-3631 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5730258)