Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

GATED BRAND NEW HOUSE 4 BED 3 BATH 1 BED IS DOWNSTAIRS, TILE ALL OVER 1ST FLOOR, SUPERSIZE BACKYARD - GATED BRAND NEW HOUSE 4 BED 3 BATH 1 BED IS DOWNSTAIRS, TILE ALL OVER 1ST FLOOR, SUPERSIZE BACKYARD. This house has never been lived in before, kitchen has granite counter top & island, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer all included. Kitchen has lots of cabinetry, separate dining area. Schedule now and come take a look! :)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5932678)