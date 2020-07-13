25 Apartments under $700 for rent in Las Vegas, NV

July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rent trends were flat over the past month Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,192 for a two-bedroom. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide As rents have increased marginally in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country. Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,192 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most other large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.