673 PACIFIC CASCADES DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

LOVELY 3 BED/ 2.5 BATH HOME W/ 3 CAR GARAGE! - WELCOME TO 673 PACIFIC CASCADE!



THIS CHARMING 3 BED/ 2.5 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN HENDERSON! THE FRONT EXTERIOR FEATURES A 3 CAR GARAGE, DESERT LANDSCAPING WITH A LUSH PATCH OF GREEN GRASS, AS YOU ENTER THE HOME YOU ARE WELCOMED TO PERGO & TILE FLOORING ON THE MAIN LEVEL. THE KITCHEN PRESENTS TILE BACK SPLASH, OPEN CONCEPT WITH A CENTER ISLAND, RECESSED LIGHTING AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND CARPET THROUGH OUT, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM, MASTER SUITE EQUIPPED WITH BALCONY AND DUEL SINKS IN MASTER BATH. THE BACK EXTERIOR PRESENTS AN OVER SIZED LOT WITH A FIRE PIT FOR ENTERTAINING, DESERT LANDSCAPING & A COVERED PATIO!



EASY ACCESS TO THE 215 & I95 FREEWAY! CLOSE BY TO SHOPPING, GAS STATIONS, PARKS, TRAILS AND ENTERTAINMENT!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$1850 Security Deposit (Refundable)



NO SMOKING ALLOWED

PETS OKAY



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796241)