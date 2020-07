Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS 5 BED/ 3 BATH HOME IN GREEN VALLEY ~



THIS HOME FEATURES BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. SERENE BACKYARD WITH GRASS THAT BACKS UP TO THE COURSE. THIS HOME FEATURES AN OVER-SIZED LAYOUT! FORMAL DINING AND LIVING AS WELL! SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THROUGHOUT! ONE BEDROOM LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS. HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH SINK. FAMILY ROOM FEATURES A WET BAR. MASTER BEDROOM HAS GOLF COURSE VIEWS! HUGE MASTER BATH WITH SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. NO WASHER/DRYER AT PROPERTY!



3 CAR GARAGE AND MORE. THIS LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$2900 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$300 Pet Fee (Per Pet) (Non-Refundable)



PETS WITH OWNER APPROVAL

NO SMOKING



