2721 Thomasville Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic single story home in Henderson with 3 car garage and sits on a corner lot! Beautifully maintained landscaping, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, separate family room and living room! Large master bedroom with spacious master bathroom, walk-in closet and separate tub/shower! Supreme location in the heart of Henderson with amenities galore nearby - shopping, restaurants, parks, trails, etc... Zoned for highly rated schools. 15 minute commute to McCarran International Airport, 20 minutes to the Las Vegas Strip.