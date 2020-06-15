All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:03 AM

2721 Thomasville Avenue

2721 Tomasville Avenue · (702) 509-1446
Location

2721 Tomasville Avenue, Henderson, NV 89052

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2589 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic single story home in Henderson with 3 car garage and sits on a corner lot! Beautifully maintained landscaping, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, separate family room and living room! Large master bedroom with spacious master bathroom, walk-in closet and separate tub/shower! Supreme location in the heart of Henderson with amenities galore nearby - shopping, restaurants, parks, trails, etc... Zoned for highly rated schools. 15 minute commute to McCarran International Airport, 20 minutes to the Las Vegas Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Thomasville Avenue have any available units?
2721 Thomasville Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Thomasville Avenue have?
Some of 2721 Thomasville Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Thomasville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Thomasville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Thomasville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Thomasville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2721 Thomasville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Thomasville Avenue offers parking.
Does 2721 Thomasville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Thomasville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Thomasville Avenue have a pool?
No, 2721 Thomasville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Thomasville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2721 Thomasville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Thomasville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Thomasville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
