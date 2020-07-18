241 Via Di Citta

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Golf Course And Mountain Views! This Home Features 4 Bedrooms And 3 Full Baths. 4th Bedroom Down Stairs Is An Attached Casita With Own Entrance & French Doors Over Looking Golf Course. Home Has Nice Layout With Fantastic Kitchen With Monster Island And Granite! Oversized Lot And Did We Mention The Views! Awesome Views. The owner will pay for landscaping and so you don't have to maintain the yard.