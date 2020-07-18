241 Via Di Citta Drive, Henderson, NV 89011 Calico Ridge
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Golf Course And Mountain Views! This Home Features 4 Bedrooms And 3 Full Baths. 4th Bedroom Down Stairs Is An Attached Casita With Own Entrance & French Doors Over Looking Golf Course. Home Has Nice Layout With Fantastic Kitchen With Monster Island And Granite! Oversized Lot And Did We Mention The Views! Awesome Views. The owner will pay for landscaping and so you don't have to maintain the yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
