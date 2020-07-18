All apartments in Henderson
241 Via Di Citta
241 Via Di Citta

241 Via Di Citta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

241 Via Di Citta Drive, Henderson, NV 89011
Calico Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Golf Course And Mountain Views! This Home Features 4 Bedrooms And 3 Full Baths. 4th Bedroom Down Stairs Is An Attached Casita With Own Entrance & French Doors Over Looking Golf Course. Home Has Nice Layout With Fantastic Kitchen With Monster Island And Granite! Oversized Lot And Did We Mention The Views! Awesome Views. The owner will pay for landscaping and so you don't have to maintain the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Via Di Citta have any available units?
241 Via Di Citta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Via Di Citta have?
Some of 241 Via Di Citta's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Via Di Citta currently offering any rent specials?
241 Via Di Citta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Via Di Citta pet-friendly?
No, 241 Via Di Citta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 241 Via Di Citta offer parking?
Yes, 241 Via Di Citta offers parking.
Does 241 Via Di Citta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Via Di Citta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Via Di Citta have a pool?
No, 241 Via Di Citta does not have a pool.
Does 241 Via Di Citta have accessible units?
No, 241 Via Di Citta does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Via Di Citta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Via Di Citta has units with dishwashers.
