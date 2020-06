Amenities

Broker Fee Paid by Landlord. Bristol Court on Blvd East is the setting for the immaculate and spacious 2 bedroom rental. Step into the gilded lobby up the elevator to your renovated apartment with gleaming inlaid hardwood floors, high ceilings, gourmet fully equipped designer kitchen with granite counters, white appliances. Two well proportioned bedrooms and ceramic tile bath. NYC bus at corner. Heat and hot water included in rent. Available April 15th.