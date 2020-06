Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

4 Story brick building in West New York featuring modern layouts, hardwood floors, brand new bathrooms & kitchens, utilities are "state of the art". Near train, buses and schools. We have one 3 BR unit, six 2 BR units and three 1 BR units. We will need from prospective tenants 1 1/2 month security deposit, 1st month's rent, background check ($50) and 1 month broker fee. For more info click on documents (D) for a breakdown of units and prices.