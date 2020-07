Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Beautifully renovated and completely furnished spacious Blvd East two bedroom condo in the popular Highland Court building. Eat in kitchen with gleaming stainless steel appliances opens into spacious living room. Equal size bedrooms make this the perfect apartment for roommates, small families or anybody who needs an office or guestroom. Parks with amazing NYC and Hudson River views right outside your door. Buses to city and proximity to light rail make commuting a breeze. Elevator building with washer/dryer room, heat and hot water included.