West New York, NJ
422-424 63RD ST
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

422-424 63RD ST

422 63rd St · (201) 683-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 63rd St, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Luxury 1 bed, 1 bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Designer gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances,hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available at the building. Private parking garage include to the rent. Walking distance to shops & restaurants. Easy commute to NYC, the bus stop around the corner. Great location for a growing community of urban professionals, couples and family with kids. Pets friendly (up to 25lb) with $250 non-refundable fee. Tenant pays electric, water and sewerage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422-424 63RD ST have any available units?
422-424 63RD ST has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 422-424 63RD ST have?
Some of 422-424 63RD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422-424 63RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
422-424 63RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422-424 63RD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 422-424 63RD ST is pet friendly.
Does 422-424 63RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 422-424 63RD ST offers parking.
Does 422-424 63RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422-424 63RD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422-424 63RD ST have a pool?
No, 422-424 63RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 422-424 63RD ST have accessible units?
No, 422-424 63RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 422-424 63RD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422-424 63RD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 422-424 63RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 422-424 63RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
