422-424 63RD ST

Amenities

Luxury 1 bed, 1 bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Designer gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances,hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available at the building. Private parking garage include to the rent. Walking distance to shops & restaurants. Easy commute to NYC, the bus stop around the corner. Great location for a growing community of urban professionals, couples and family with kids. Pets friendly (up to 25lb) with $250 non-refundable fee. Tenant pays electric, water and sewerage.