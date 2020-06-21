All apartments in West New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:10 PM

270 ROSLYN CT

270 Roslyn Ct · (201) 795-5200
Location

270 Roslyn Ct, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1872 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Endure a flawless balance of elegance and world class in this stunning three bedroom, two full bath, one half bath Delaware model townhouse located in Jacobs and Bulls Ferry. This sprawling three level home, gratifies everyday comforts stretched across 1,872 square feet. Travel between each floor to show off a grand living space with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The home has a state-of-the-art kitchen with custom design which is perfect for entertainment. The spacious bedrooms have great closet space and feature both Southern and Northern views. The home features an in home washer/dryer and garage parking which redefines high standard living. Jacobs and Bulls Ferry offers two pools, a Jacuzzi, 24hr security, children's playground, and free shuttle to/from NY Waterway Ferry Terminal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 ROSLYN CT have any available units?
270 ROSLYN CT has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 ROSLYN CT have?
Some of 270 ROSLYN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 ROSLYN CT currently offering any rent specials?
270 ROSLYN CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 ROSLYN CT pet-friendly?
No, 270 ROSLYN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 270 ROSLYN CT offer parking?
Yes, 270 ROSLYN CT does offer parking.
Does 270 ROSLYN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 ROSLYN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 ROSLYN CT have a pool?
Yes, 270 ROSLYN CT has a pool.
Does 270 ROSLYN CT have accessible units?
No, 270 ROSLYN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 270 ROSLYN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 ROSLYN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 ROSLYN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 ROSLYN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
