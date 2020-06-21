270 ROSLYN CT

Amenities

Endure a flawless balance of elegance and world class in this stunning three bedroom, two full bath, one half bath Delaware model townhouse located in Jacobs and Bulls Ferry. This sprawling three level home, gratifies everyday comforts stretched across 1,872 square feet. Travel between each floor to show off a grand living space with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The home has a state-of-the-art kitchen with custom design which is perfect for entertainment. The spacious bedrooms have great closet space and feature both Southern and Northern views. The home features an in home washer/dryer and garage parking which redefines high standard living. Jacobs and Bulls Ferry offers two pools, a Jacuzzi, 24hr security, children's playground, and free shuttle to/from NY Waterway Ferry Terminal.