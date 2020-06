Amenities

BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment for rent with private balcony. Close to everything, parks, schools, places of worship, shops, bike & walking path along Hudson River in WNY. One block from the famous BLVD EAST that oversees the incredible NYC skyline & river. NYC transportation a block away. All utilities included with shared laundry & backyard! Great place to call home. MUST SEE! Pics are before tenant moved in, no pets. Credit check & proof of income required.