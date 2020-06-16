All apartments in West Long Branch
149 Larchwood Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

149 Larchwood Avenue

149 Larchwood Avenue · (347) 697-0010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ 07764
West Long Branch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Winter Rental available for 2020/21. Welcome to this beautiful renovated home. Offering 4 bedrooms ,3 bathrooms, open spacious living space, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors through-out, sliding doors leading to beautiful backyard patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Larchwood Avenue have any available units?
149 Larchwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149 Larchwood Avenue have?
Some of 149 Larchwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Larchwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
149 Larchwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Larchwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 149 Larchwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Long Branch.
Does 149 Larchwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 149 Larchwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 149 Larchwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Larchwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Larchwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 149 Larchwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 149 Larchwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 149 Larchwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Larchwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Larchwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Larchwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Larchwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
