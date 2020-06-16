149 Larchwood Avenue

Winter Rental available for 2020/21. Welcome to this beautiful renovated home. Offering 4 bedrooms ,3 bathrooms, open spacious living space, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors through-out, sliding doors leading to beautiful backyard patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
