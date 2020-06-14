Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 PM

164 Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Long Branch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
21 Ridge Road
21 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$39,000
2300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL 2020! FULLY FURNISHED with BRAND NEW POOL to be completed this Spring! Classic center hall Colonial with 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
48 Larchwood Avenue
48 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy this 5 bd/3 full bath Ranch within walking distance to Monmouth University.Updated eat in kitchen and new bath being renovated.Lots of living space. Private fenced in back yard.Hardwood floors, central air and gas heat.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
166 W Palmer Avenue
166 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4500 sqft
Winter Rental Only!!! This Beautiful Home in West Long Branch is as comfortable as it gets! Offering spacious living room, beautiful kitchen, renovated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and large yard! Fantastic location and close to

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
149 Larchwood Avenue
149 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Winter Rental available for 2020/21. Welcome to this beautiful renovated home. Offering 4 bedrooms ,3 bathrooms, open spacious living space, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors through-out, sliding doors leading to beautiful backyard patio.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
208 Woodcrest Road
208 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great annual rental in Oakhurst with 2 bedroom 1 bath on main floor. Master bedroom with in-suite bath and 4th bedroom on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout, basement with laundry and plenty of storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
1 Unit Available
364 Westwood Avenue
364 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1197 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL IN THE WESTWOOD VILLAGE! Come see this immaculate re- done 2 bedroom condo new bathroom ,new kitchen, shiny wood floors ! New Air conditioners ,plenty of closet space,Master bedroom has 2 large closets,new ceiling fan ,Tv.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
251 Lawrence Avenue
251 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Immaculate Summer rental - Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Oakhurst. 4th room on first level for possible extra bedroom. Great house with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is newer. Hot tub in yard. Great deck for barbecuing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
291 Lawrence Avenue
291 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$26,000
1982 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Bright & clean 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bath home in prime Oakhurst location. Skylights, hardwood floors, central a/c, new deck with large backyard. Great place to enjoy your summer on the Jersey Shore!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3 Cypress Avenue
3 Cypress Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,150
WINTER 2020-2021 Great 6 bedroom winter rental in desirable Oakhurst.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
1 Unit Available
525 Marvin Drive
525 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great ranch-3 bedroom 3 bath annual rental. Hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. 2 car garage and a big basement. Nice private yard.Close to Monmouth University, shopping, Pier Village , houses of worship and beach.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
880 Red Oaks Drive
880 Red Oaks Drive, Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$65,000
Spectacular Summer Rental in the heart of Elberon. Luxury 9 bedroom custom home. Gorgeous hardwood floors with large dining room,living room and den. Custom gourmet kitchen. Huge master suite with magnificent bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
181 Larchwood Avenue
181 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$38,000
Amazing summer rental in the heart of Oakhurst.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Long Branch, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Long Branch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

