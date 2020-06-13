/
/
tinton falls
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM
371 Apartments for rent in Tinton Falls, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22 Citation Court
22 Citation Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1624 sqft
The elegant ambiance of Society Hill can be yours! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is the largest model in the development. The 1st floor features a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining room, sunroom and powder room.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4 Knollwood Drive
4 Knollwood Drive, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1525 sqft
Stunning Expanded Ranch in hot Sycamore Manor! This .70 acre lot is nestled on a private street great for strolls & bike rides OR just 1000ft away is Sycamore Rec Complex, Fields, & Atchinson Elem. School.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23 Beverly Court
23 Beverly Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
46 Frontier Way
46 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1161 sqft
Available July 15 - Upper floor 2 BR 1.5 BATHROOMS. NEAT AND CLEAN and ready to go. One pet allowed for extra $75/mo. Large room sizes, BOTH bedrooms have walk-in closets, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove and microhood.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
47 Abbey Road
47 Abbey Road, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2900 sqft
Pristine End unit townhome.@ story foyer leads to living room with celestory windows.Formal dining roomwith extensive molding.Gourmet kitchenwith upscale appliances and granite counters.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pointe Circle
13 South Pointe Circle, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great South Pointe location with easy access to route 18 and GSP. Meticulously maintained condo sports 2 generous bedrooms with large walk in closets in both bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
40 Maywood Run
40 Maywood Run, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1521 sqft
Convenient location for commuters! Direct access to Rt 33, 18 and Parkway. All Bedrooms are located on upper level, washer and dryer included upstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
132 Peach Street
132 Peach Street, Tinton Falls, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
This 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1 Topeka Court
1 Topeka Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great rental available. Will be available by June. Large 3 bedrooms with 3.5 bathrooms. Move-in ready!!! Don't wait to see this one!
Results within 1 mile of Tinton Falls
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,955
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Eatontown
17 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
110 W Westside Avenue
110 West Westside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great opportunity to live in a conveniently located, completely renovated, open concept home in Red Bank! No detail has been overlooked in this pristine home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
142 South Street
142 South Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
894 sqft
Convenience and charm! Walk to downtown Red Bank from this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor condo in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Spacious living room and bedrooms, kitchen with dishwasher and separate dining area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
113 Catherine Street
113 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
737 Timber Ridge Court
737 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1073 sqft
737 Timber Ridge Court is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment home featuring a spacious layout, ample storage space and a private balcony. Inside, you'll find a gourmet kitchen, spa-like bathrooms and luxurious finishes at every turn.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
175 Broad Street
175 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BED ONE BATH SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. GOOD CREDIT ONLY
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
85 Catherine Street
85 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 4 bedroom colonial, with 2 full baths. Large back yard and a deck.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
207 Lakeside Avenue
207 Lakeside Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Rare opportunity to own over 1 acre of land on the Swimming River Reservoir with views hard to replicate. This property features both side and rear views and the opportunities are endless.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
821 Timber Ridge Court
821 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,870
859 sqft
The Pointe at Neptune is perfectly situated minutes from some of the area's most beautiful beaches, recreation areas, shopping and dining destinations.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
119 Oakland Street
119 Oakland Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
JUST RENOVATED! This newly remodeled stunner is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in red bank.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tinton Falls rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,350.
Some of the colleges located in the Tinton Falls area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Monmouth University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tinton Falls from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ