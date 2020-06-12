/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
163 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
189 Ampere Avenue
189 Ampere Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Great summer rental available 7/1 to 8/31 in the desirable Oakhurst sxn of Ocean Twp. 2 Beds, 1 Bath, and an office/ bonus room that was formerly the 3rd Bed (before the addition removed the window).
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
80 Larkin Place
80 Larkin Place, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Annual rental available June 1st 2020This home features a living room, dining room, kitchen, 1 bedroom, a bonus room and a full bathroom. Very large backyard on a quiet cut-de-sac, surrounded by upscale homes.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
West End
1 Unit Available
364 Westwood Avenue
364 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1197 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL IN THE WESTWOOD VILLAGE! Come see this immaculate re- done 2 bedroom condo new bathroom ,new kitchen, shiny wood floors ! New Air conditioners ,plenty of closet space,Master bedroom has 2 large closets,new ceiling fan ,Tv.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
543 Springdale Avenue
543 Springdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WINTER RENTAL (Sept 2020-June 2021) Great open floor plan, approximately 1025sq ft of living space. Just move in and unpack fully furnished, off street parking and a great size yard for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
322 Wells Avenue
322 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Spacious 2 bd/ 1.5 bath Colonial in quiet neighborhood.Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Half bath on main and full bath upstairs. Plenty of parking with central air and gas heat.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
312 Oakley Avenue
312 Oakley Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
WINTER RENTAL- 2 Bedroom Cape, 1 full bathroom, Living room, Dining Roombasement, Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village, NJ Transit
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
309 S Lincoln Avenue
309 South Lincoln Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fully furnished WINTER rental available Labor Day 2020 through the end of May 2021. This cute 2 bedroom home has a private driveway on the side of the house for easy parking. There is a finished attic perfect for a playroom, storage, or den space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
705 Greens Avenue
705 Greens Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Freshly painted WEST END townhouse rental in great condition... offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, LR/DR combo, full kitchen and full basement. This rental is a quick walk to the beach (only 2 blocks) or the shops and restaurants on Brighton Avenue.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
West End
1 Unit Available
199 West End Avenue
199 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
FABULOUS UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN WEST END!!! THIS APARTMENT INCLUDES HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/ NEW APPLIANCES, BALCONY, NEWER WINDOWS & ROOF, TONS CLOSET SPACE & FRESHLY PAINTED. ON-SITE LAUNDRY ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of West Long Branch
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Eatontown
17 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
960 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
West End
1 Unit Available
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
101 Heck Avenue
101 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental!!! Very spacious second floor unit. The apartment is pristine. Hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features completely updated kitchen and full bath. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Blocks to the beach!!!
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
