Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 AM

108 Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ with garage

West Long Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Jeffrey Lane
3 Jeffrey Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3 Jeffrey Lane in West Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
98 Hollywood Avenue
98 Hollywood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$62,000
Summer Living in style! New Construction - Custom Colonial with brand new 20x40 heated concrete pool (and electric cover). Entertain in this 4,800 square foot home boasting 7 Bedrooms & 5 1/2 Baths.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Ridge Road
9 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Winter Rental..Great neighborhood, spacious home. Finished basement. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Close to everything

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
10 Karen Court
10 Karen Court, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Beautiful home on a quiet block.,4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, All new bathrooms, hardwood floors, inground heated pool in a beautiful backyard, with sun room.Close to everything

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Bridle Drive
3 Bridle Drive, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Winter Rental Sept 2020 - June 2021 !!! Gorgeous 5 bedroom colonial home in West Long Branch .Sit in your cozy den & enjoy your fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
21 Park Meadow Lane
21 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,500
1 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Well maintained Townhouse in highly desirable Whispering Meadows! Features airy Formal Living Room, spacious Formal Dining Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen with slider to covered patio, 3 Generous size bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West End
1 Unit Available
521 Marvin Drive
521 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 Marvin Drive in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
218 Alpern Avenue
218 Alpern Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Alpern Avenue in Monmouth County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
10 Teabury Lane
10 Teabury Lane, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
ANNUAL RENTAL !!!!Beautifully appointed, This home sits on a large lot with ample backyard space for your family to Enjoy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
291 Lawrence Avenue
291 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$26,000
1982 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Bright & clean 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bath home in prime Oakhurst location. Skylights, hardwood floors, central a/c, new deck with large backyard. Great place to enjoy your summer on the Jersey Shore!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
400 Lawrence Avenue
400 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
SUMMER RENTAL: NEWLY RENOVATED With all new bathrooms & more! Large 5 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom House located in the desirable area of Oakhurst on a quiet cul-de-sac. Huge yard to enjoy, large garage and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West End
1 Unit Available
525 Marvin Drive
525 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great ranch-3 bedroom 3 bath annual rental. Hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. 2 car garage and a big basement. Nice private yard.Close to Monmouth University, shopping, Pier Village , houses of worship and beach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
271 Jerome Avenue
271 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Adorable ranch in the heart of Oakhurst. 3 bedrooms 2 baths partially finished basement. updated appliances in kitchen. large fenced in yardAlso avail for winter $1,800
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Long Branch, NJ

West Long Branch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

