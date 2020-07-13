Apartment List
/
NJ
/
west long branch
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

105 Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Long Branch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
9 Ridge Road
9 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Winter Rental..Great neighborhood, spacious home. Finished basement. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Close to everything

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
510 Cedar Avenue
510 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 Cedar Avenue in West Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
48 Larchwood Avenue
48 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy this 5 bd/3 full bath Ranch within walking distance to Monmouth University.Updated eat in kitchen and new bath being renovated.Lots of living space. Private fenced in back yard.Hardwood floors, central air and gas heat.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
3 Bridle Drive
3 Bridle Drive, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Winter Rental Sept 2020 - June 2021 !!! Gorgeous 5 bedroom colonial home in West Long Branch .Sit in your cozy den & enjoy your fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
15 Cooper Avenue
15 Cooper Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1858 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home is perfectly situated in the heart of West Long Branch. Home features a private enclosed yard with newer deck and large bedrooms. College Students welcome!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
162 W Palmer Avenue
162 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental. PRIME WEST LONG BRANCH LOCATION!!!! This home will be completely renovated for winter 2020 . Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Backyard deck and yard> beautiful everything!!! Available for Winter 2020/21

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
166 W Palmer Avenue
166 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4500 sqft
Winter Rental Only!!! This Beautiful Home in West Long Branch is as comfortable as it gets! Offering spacious living room, beautiful kitchen, renovated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and large yard! Fantastic location and close to

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
149 Larchwood Avenue
149 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Winter Rental available for 2020/21. Welcome to this beautiful renovated home. Offering 4 bedrooms ,3 bathrooms, open spacious living space, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors through-out, sliding doors leading to beautiful backyard patio.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
32 Baker Drive
32 Baker Drive, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Winter Rental only, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. Screend in porch, patio in back. Great location, close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
22 Monmouth Road
22 Monmouth Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
WINTER- Welcome to this great winter rental in prime location. Conviently located next to house of worship, shopping area and Monmouth University.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
212 Cummings Avenue
212 Cummings Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 212 Cummings Avenue in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
Selma Myrlaine De Faria, 336 3rd Avenue - 24
336 3rd Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
This amazing unit is ready for you to call home! With a spacious living area, and oversized bedroom, and clean kitchen, this unit will not last long!!! Fresh paint and new floors in bedroom will make you feel like you're moving into a HOME.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West End
146 N Bath Avenue
146 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1900 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Furnished. Dec 1 through end of May (includes Memorial Day Weekend!)Large private corner lot with beautiful high shrubbery for privacy.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
WINTER RENTAL-6 BD/3 BATH RANCH WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
531 W Lincoln Avenue
531 West Lincoln Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1344 sqft
WINTER RENTAL This beautiful ranch is as comfortable and cozy as it gets!!! Great spacious layout, large eat-in kitchen, 3 large bedrooms with a full bath.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
892 Elberon Avenue
892 Elberon Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
Meticulously finished and renovated Carriage House to be rented to the perfect year round tenant. This will feel like your forever home as it was refinished with attention to detail and well-appointed finishing's.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
150 Norwood Avenue
150 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Apartment in a 2 family home. ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE September 15th. SUNNY 2/1 APARTMENT ON THE 2ND LEVEL OF THIS 2 FAMILY HOME. UNFURNISHED. Bonus room not temperature controlled. NO ACCESS TO BACKYARD.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Long Branch, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Long Branch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Long Branch 2 BedroomsWest Long Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Long Branch 3 BedroomsWest Long Branch Apartments with BalconyWest Long Branch Apartments with Garage
West Long Branch Apartments with GymWest Long Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Long Branch Apartments with ParkingWest Long Branch Apartments with Pool
West Long Branch Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Long Branch Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Long Branch Furnished ApartmentsWest Long Branch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJKenilworth, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJ
Bradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Monmouth UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice