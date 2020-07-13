/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:20 PM
118 Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,964
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
15 Cooper Avenue
15 Cooper Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1858 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home is perfectly situated in the heart of West Long Branch. Home features a private enclosed yard with newer deck and large bedrooms. College Students welcome!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
149 Larchwood Avenue
149 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Winter Rental available for 2020/21. Welcome to this beautiful renovated home. Offering 4 bedrooms ,3 bathrooms, open spacious living space, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors through-out, sliding doors leading to beautiful backyard patio.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
127 Larchwood Avenue
127 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
WINTER RENTAL: Amazing renovated 6 Bedroom and 5 Bath home in the heart of Oakhurst. New Flooring, Furniture, lighting, and landscaping! Full court basketball! Close proximity to multiple houses of worship and centrally located in the Jersey Shore.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
325 Roosevelt Avenue
325 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental in Oakhurst!! Home is totally renovated and consists of new kitchen , new baths , wood floors , living room , dining room , porch and large backyard. Home is close to schools , transportation and stores.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
282 Jerome Avenue
282 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-Spacious ranch with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.Master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom with half bath. Hardwood floors throughout & Sun room with windows all around.Finished basement.Will be fully furnished.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
327 Roosevelt Avenue
327 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL. Available Sept 7th 2020 - May 15th 2021. Great location! Charming 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Large living/dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops.Two newer full bathrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
217 Lockwood Avenue
217 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH, MONMOUTH MEDICAL, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY, PLACES OF WORSHIP AND SHOPPING. RECENTLY UPDATED AND WELL TAKEN CARE OF. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
232 Lockwood Avenue
232 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great house in Long Branch for Winter Rental!! Home consists of 4 bedrooms 3 bath , hardwood floors , living room , dining room , kitchen , central air , basement and garage. Home schools to schools parks and transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
3 Cypress Avenue
3 Cypress Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,150
WINTER 2020-2021 Great 6 bedroom winter rental in desirable Oakhurst.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
746 Van Court Avenue
746 Van Court Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$64,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 746 Van Court Avenue in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
West End
634 Westwood Avenue
634 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 4 bd/3 full bath Split Level.5th room could be office or extra bedroom.Fully furnished and many updates.Master bedroom with bath.Large fenced in private property.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
33 Heath Avenue
33 Heath Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
Gorgeous renovated two story colonial home available for winter rental! Home features spacious rooms, with an oversized den. Beautiful large eat -in kitchen with granite counter tops. 7 Bedrooms and 4 modern bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
313 Yorke Avenue
313 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental Only-Fully furnished doll house in walking distance to Monmouth University.Master bedroom with master bath and loads of closets.Partially finished basement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
329 Yorke Avenue
329 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - Enjoy tthis charming 4 bd/2 bath cape with added office in basement.Master bedroom with bath.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen with sliders to the in ground pool.Fenced in private back yard.Central air and updated kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
885 Norwood Avenue
885 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-4 bd/2.5 cape. Finished basement with bath.Hardwood floors,central air, gas heat and eat in kitchen.Freshly painted, re varnished floors,& new furniture. Close to Monmouth University, transportation,and houses of worship.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
209 Perrine Avenue
209 Perrine Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This is a winter rental only:Completely remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Floor to ceiling windows and sliders overlooking private fenced in backyard with separate pool area(summer only). Brick patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1169 Lincoln Court
1169 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
Great winter rental! Well maintained house in the heart of Long Branch. Minutes from Monmouth University, shopping and transportation. Available September 2020.
Similar Pages
West Long Branch 2 BedroomsWest Long Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Long Branch 3 BedroomsWest Long Branch Apartments with BalconyWest Long Branch Apartments with Garage
West Long Branch Apartments with GymWest Long Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Long Branch Apartments with ParkingWest Long Branch Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJKenilworth, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJ