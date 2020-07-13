/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
88 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of West Long Branch
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,314
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
745 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
5 W Hillsdale Avenue
5 Hillsdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental for August and September!!! Only asking $7,000!!! This cozy cottage is located in North Long Branch and only 1/2 mile to the beach!! This home might be small but it has it all!! Front porch perfect for entertaining, living room,
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
408 4th Avenue
408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1075 sqft
All new spacious summer rental with central air conditioning in awesome Asbury Park. 2 large bedrooms, master has king size adjustable bed, second bedroom has queen size bed. Living has sofa bed with comfort mattress.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy dining on your private terrace w/ breathtaking views of the Navesink River. This 1BR/1bath upscale unit offers natural light (east), hardwood flrs, new designer blinds & custom doors. Updated kitchen, newly tile flr & new appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
509 Mccabe Avenue
509 Mccabe Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*** SUMMER RENTAL-Front House *** 2 weeks 7/15-7/31/20 $3500 all utilities included; or 7/15-8/31/20$10,000 all utilities included; or just August 8/1-8/31/20 $7000 all utilities included. Charming 3 Bedroom, 2-Story Colonial.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPROX 800 SQF MOVE IN AUGUST 1. IDEAL LOCATION. Centrally located in the heart of Red Bank. Shown virtually at this time. To view video copy and paste url - https://youtu.be/j5fAFJy9ka8 This cozy third floor apartment has 5 rooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
West Front Street
55 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
85 Mount Zion Way
85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance is avail starting Aug 9.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
13 Embury Avenue
13 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect Beach House for Your Large Group! 9 BEDROOMS Sleeps 16 & 4 Baths! 1st Beach Block! Stunning Ocean Views! This Quintessential Victorian Ocean Grove Summer Rental Has It All! Fabulous 1st Fl w/Large Living & Dining Room, Full BA & Huge
