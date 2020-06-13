Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

281 Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi...
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
510 Cedar Avenue
510 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 Cedar Avenue in West Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
48 Larchwood Avenue
48 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy this 5 bd/3 full bath Ranch within walking distance to Monmouth University.Updated eat in kitchen and new bath being renovated.Lots of living space. Private fenced in back yard.Hardwood floors, central air and gas heat.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
21 Park Meadow Lane
21 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,500
1 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Well maintained Townhouse in highly desirable Whispering Meadows! Features airy Formal Living Room, spacious Formal Dining Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen with slider to covered patio, 3 Generous size bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
15 Cooper Avenue
15 Cooper Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1858 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home is perfectly situated in the heart of West Long Branch. Home features a private enclosed yard with newer deck and large bedrooms. College Students welcome!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
162 W Palmer Avenue
162 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental. PRIME WEST LONG BRANCH LOCATION!!!! This home will be completely renovated for winter 2020 . Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Backyard deck and yard> beautiful everything!!! Available for Winter 2020/21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
166 W Palmer Avenue
166 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4500 sqft
Winter Rental Only!!! This Beautiful Home in West Long Branch is as comfortable as it gets! Offering spacious living room, beautiful kitchen, renovated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and large yard! Fantastic location and close to

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
149 Larchwood Avenue
149 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Winter Rental available for 2020/21. Welcome to this beautiful renovated home. Offering 4 bedrooms ,3 bathrooms, open spacious living space, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors through-out, sliding doors leading to beautiful backyard patio.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
285 Highland Avenue
285 Highland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$29,500
Large 3000 square foot home for Summer Rental in Elberon , Long Branch!! Home consists of 5 bedrooms 3 full bath , new kitchen , living room , dining room , large den , central air , plenty of closets , deck , and large fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
191 Norgrove Avenue
191 Norgrove Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great winter rental in a prime location. Clean and spacious house featuring 4 bedrooms, large open kitchen, and a beautiful deck. Available Sept. 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
989 Elizabeth Terrace
989 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Annual Rental!!! Starting September 2020 ! Beautiful and renovated ranch in desirable Long Branch. Warm and cozy living space will make you feel right at home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
188 Belmar Avenue
188 Belmar Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE JUNE 15! Beautiful ranch in quiet neighborhood that includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite counter top, with SS appliances, hardwood floors, two-zoned heating & AC, large basement, over-sized garage with attached shed;

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
96 Cedar Avenue
96 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,500
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 !! GREAT CONDO AT THE JERSEY SHORE ! CEDAR GREENS IN LONG BRANCH UNIT 1 HAS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Long Branch, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Long Branch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

