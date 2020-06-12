/
3 bedroom apartments
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ
West Long Branch
3 Ridge Road
3 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
Rare Annual West Long Branch Rental-Beautiful Colonial. Just minutes away from many houses of worship, shopping and beaches. 4 large bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and newer kitchen appliances.
West Long Branch
3 Jeffrey Lane
3 Jeffrey Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Jeffrey Lane apartment
West Long Branch
15 Larchwood Avenue
15 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
Summer rental.Enjoy the summer by the shore with this 4 bedroom home. Close to everything. Inground pool
West Long Branch
9 Ridge Road
9 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
Winter Rental..Great neighborhood, spacious home. Finished basement. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Close to everything
West Long Branch
10 Karen Court
10 Karen Court, West Long Branch, NJ
Beautiful home on a quiet block.,4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, All new bathrooms, hardwood floors, inground heated pool in a beautiful backyard, with sun room.Close to everything
West Long Branch
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.
West Long Branch
510 Cedar Avenue
510 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 510 Cedar Avenue in West Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Long Branch
7 Woods Road
7 Woods Road, West Long Branch, NJ
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL with GORGEOUS POOL!!! This FULLY FURNISHED 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and updated bath with double sinks in the vanity.
West Long Branch
21 Ridge Road
21 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL 2020! FULLY FURNISHED with BRAND NEW POOL to be completed this Spring! Classic center hall Colonial with 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
West Long Branch
48 Larchwood Avenue
48 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy this 5 bd/3 full bath Ranch within walking distance to Monmouth University.Updated eat in kitchen and new bath being renovated.Lots of living space. Private fenced in back yard.Hardwood floors, central air and gas heat.
West Long Branch
479 Cedar Avenue
479 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY - Totally renovated 3bd/1.5 bath ranch. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, central air, gas heat, new bath,finished basement with half bath.
West Long Branch
72 Girard Avenue
72 Girard Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
Summer Rental 2020! Just unpack and start enjoying this spacious 4 bedroom very clean home. Large Dining room, eat in kitchen and a den to relax in. Nice size deck in the back yard to sit and enjoy your summer. No pets allowed or smoking please.
West Long Branch
3 Bridle Drive
3 Bridle Drive, West Long Branch, NJ
Winter Rental Sept 2020 - June 2021 !!! Gorgeous 5 bedroom colonial home in West Long Branch .Sit in your cozy den & enjoy your fireplace.
West Long Branch
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.
West Long Branch
21 Park Meadow Lane
21 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Well maintained Townhouse in highly desirable Whispering Meadows! Features airy Formal Living Room, spacious Formal Dining Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen with slider to covered patio, 3 Generous size bedrooms, 2.
West Long Branch
19 Cooper Avenue
19 Cooper Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Annual Rental This Beautiful Ranch in a very desirable block in West Long Branch features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den, living room, dining room, a beautiful eat-in-kitchen and a basement. Close to houses of worship, shopping and so much more.
West Long Branch
15 Cooper Avenue
15 Cooper Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
WINTER RENTAL! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home is perfectly situated in the heart of West Long Branch. Home features a private enclosed yard with newer deck and large bedrooms. College Students welcome!
West Long Branch
162 W Palmer Avenue
162 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
Winter Rental. PRIME WEST LONG BRANCH LOCATION!!!! This home will be completely renovated for winter 2020 . Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Backyard deck and yard> beautiful everything!!! Available for Winter 2020/21
West Long Branch
166 W Palmer Avenue
166 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
Winter Rental Only!!! This Beautiful Home in West Long Branch is as comfortable as it gets! Offering spacious living room, beautiful kitchen, renovated bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and large yard! Fantastic location and close to
West Long Branch
149 Larchwood Avenue
149 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
Winter Rental available for 2020/21. Welcome to this beautiful renovated home. Offering 4 bedrooms ,3 bathrooms, open spacious living space, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors through-out, sliding doors leading to beautiful backyard patio.
Elberon
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.
Oakhurst
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oakhurst
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL.
