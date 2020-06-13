/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
145 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
7 Woods Road
7 Woods Road, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$39,000
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL with GORGEOUS POOL!!! This FULLY FURNISHED 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and updated bath with double sinks in the vanity.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
21 Ridge Road
21 Ridge Road, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$39,000
2300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL 2020! FULLY FURNISHED with BRAND NEW POOL to be completed this Spring! Classic center hall Colonial with 4 generous bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West Long Branch
1 Unit Available
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
251 Lawrence Avenue
251 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Immaculate Summer rental - Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Oakhurst. 4th room on first level for possible extra bedroom. Great house with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is newer. Hot tub in yard. Great deck for barbecuing.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West End
1 Unit Available
735 Westwood Avenue
735 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer rental available from NOW until Labor Day. 5 bedrooms plus maid quarters, 4.5 bathrooms, basement. Exquisite kitchen with granite counters, terra-cotta floors, high end appliances and more. Fully furnished. Huge yard.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
983 Norwood Avenue
983 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$46,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Gorgeous Pool! Come see this beautiful home in an amazing location in Long Branch. Home boasts private backyard oasis with concrete heated pool, hot tub & more.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
543 Springdale Avenue
543 Springdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WINTER RENTAL (Sept 2020-June 2021) Great open floor plan, approximately 1025sq ft of living space. Just move in and unpack fully furnished, off street parking and a great size yard for entertaining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
988 Elizabeth Terrace
988 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1287 sqft
WINTER RENTAL- 4bd/2 bath Ranch. Hardwood floors, finished basement with bath. Fully furnished, updated kitchen, laundry, plenty of parking & garage for storage. Monmouth University students welcome.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1048 Norwood Avenue
1048 Norwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$29,500
SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$33,000
SUMMER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
282 Jerome Avenue
282 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY-Inground pool. Spacious ranch with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.Master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom with half bath. Hardwood floors throughout & Sun room with windows all around overlooking the pool area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West End
1 Unit Available
634 Westwood Avenue
634 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 4 bd/3 full bath Split Level.5th room could be office or extra bedroom.Fully furnished and many updates.Master bedroom with bath.Large fenced in private property.
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
33 Heath Avenue
33 Heath Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
Gorgeous renovated two story colonial home available for winter rental! Home features spacious rooms, with an oversized den. Beautiful large eat -in kitchen with granite counter tops. 7 Bedrooms and 4 modern bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
313 Yorke Avenue
313 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental Only-Fully furnished doll house in walking distance to Monmouth University.Master bedroom with master bath and loads of closets.Partially finished basement.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
127 Adams Avenue
127 Adams Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Clean WINTER rental available Labor Day through the end of May. Spend fall, winter and spring months in this ranch style home that offers gleaming hardwood floors, redone bathrooms, washer and dryer, and private backyard. Home will come furnished.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
329 Yorke Avenue
329 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - Enjoy tthis charming 4 bd/2 bath cape with added office in basement.Master bedroom with bath.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen with sliders to the in ground pool.Fenced in private back yard.Central air and updated kitchen.
Similar Pages
West Long Branch 2 BedroomsWest Long Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Long Branch 3 BedroomsWest Long Branch Apartments with BalconyWest Long Branch Apartments with Garage
West Long Branch Apartments with GymWest Long Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Long Branch Apartments with ParkingWest Long Branch Apartments with PoolWest Long Branch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJKenilworth, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJ