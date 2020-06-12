/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
82 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
11 Malibu Drive
11 Malibu Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Updated spacious town home 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Home features kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
322 Wells Avenue
322 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Spacious 2 bd/ 1.5 bath Colonial in quiet neighborhood.Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Half bath on main and full bath upstairs. Plenty of parking with central air and gas heat.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
705 Greens Avenue
705 Greens Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Freshly painted WEST END townhouse rental in great condition... offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, LR/DR combo, full kitchen and full basement. This rental is a quick walk to the beach (only 2 blocks) or the shops and restaurants on Brighton Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of West Long Branch
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
West End
1 Unit Available
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
46 Frontier Way
46 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1161 sqft
Available July 15 - Upper floor 2 BR 1.5 BATHROOMS. NEAT AND CLEAN and ready to go. One pet allowed for extra $75/mo. Large room sizes, BOTH bedrooms have walk-in closets, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove and microhood.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1640 sqft
Beach lovers dream! Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in Channel Club Towers! Shows like a model! Completely renovated, everything new inside and out. Enjoy the lifestyle. Beautiful Annual Rental, Unfurnished.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 W End Avenue
59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental!! $12,000 for July! $15,000 for August! Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway.
Similar Pages
West Long Branch 2 BedroomsWest Long Branch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Long Branch 3 BedroomsWest Long Branch Apartments with BalconyWest Long Branch Apartments with Garage
West Long Branch Apartments with GymWest Long Branch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Long Branch Apartments with ParkingWest Long Branch Apartments with PoolWest Long Branch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJKenilworth, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJ