Newark, NJ
82 Vaughan Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:57 PM

82 Vaughan Drive

82 Vaughan Dr · (201) 894-8004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82 Vaughan Dr, Newark, NJ 07103
University Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Don't miss this updated and move-in ready 2-bedroom condo in Society Hill. In a prime location close to everything including Rutgers, University Hospital, NJIT, and all of the downtown businesses. With a private entrance that takes you to the 2nd floor, you enter into a comfortable living room. Around the corner is the dining room and kitchen with newer appliances. Head up to the stairs to the two bedrooms, the full bathroom, and laundry room with stacked washer/dryer provided. Very nice complex adjacent to Veterans County park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Vaughan Drive have any available units?
82 Vaughan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
Is 82 Vaughan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82 Vaughan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Vaughan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82 Vaughan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 82 Vaughan Drive offer parking?
No, 82 Vaughan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 82 Vaughan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Vaughan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Vaughan Drive have a pool?
No, 82 Vaughan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 82 Vaughan Drive have accessible units?
No, 82 Vaughan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Vaughan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Vaughan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Vaughan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Vaughan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
