82 Vaughan Drive

in unit laundry recently renovated

Don't miss this updated and move-in ready 2-bedroom condo in Society Hill. In a prime location close to everything including Rutgers, University Hospital, NJIT, and all of the downtown businesses. With a private entrance that takes you to the 2nd floor, you enter into a comfortable living room. Around the corner is the dining room and kitchen with newer appliances. Head up to the stairs to the two bedrooms, the full bathroom, and laundry room with stacked washer/dryer provided. Very nice complex adjacent to Veterans County park.