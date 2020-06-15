All apartments in Newark
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

42.5 Emmett St

425 Emmett Street · (855) 542-7637
Location

425 Emmett Street, Newark, NJ 07114
South Ironbound

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 42.5 Emmett St · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED DOWNTOWN NEWARK HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - This Single Family house provides a classic "home" feel with the restored ORIGINAL hardwood floors, BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW Cabinets and a Granite Countertop!! THATS NOT ALL, also offering a SPACIOUS Backyard (perfect for summertime grilling/entertainment/child's play) and W/D HOOKUP!!

This home QUIET, CONVENIENT location is a COMMUTERS DREAM!! Conveniently situated TWO BLOCKS from access to the #62 NJ Transit bus which arrives at Newark Penn Station in approximately 11 minutes!! Need quick highway access? Jump on I-78 and Rt. 21 IN MINUTES connect to all major highways and routes (i.e. Garden State Parkway, I-280, NJ Turnpike Rt - 22).

AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE LEASE UP!! WILL NOT LAST!!

CALL/TEXT FOR A SHOWING!!
IVETTE
201-416-9024
HABLAMOS ESPANOL

Tenant Pays: Water/Gas/Electric

Total Due to Move In : $4,625

*All prospects must complete the application process; rental, credit and criminal histories will be screened. Credit is NOT the determining factor in an application being approved, owners would like to see a solid/clean rental history (no recent filings or evictions).There is an application fee to process.

*Total household income must gross and exceed $66,600/yr (3x's the monthly rent before taxes) to qualify. "Validatable" income is a must!

*An approved application DOES NOT secure the home. Deposit would be required immediately upon approval.

(RLNE4704854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42.5 Emmett St have any available units?
42.5 Emmett St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42.5 Emmett St have?
Some of 42.5 Emmett St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42.5 Emmett St currently offering any rent specials?
42.5 Emmett St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42.5 Emmett St pet-friendly?
No, 42.5 Emmett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 42.5 Emmett St offer parking?
No, 42.5 Emmett St does not offer parking.
Does 42.5 Emmett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42.5 Emmett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42.5 Emmett St have a pool?
No, 42.5 Emmett St does not have a pool.
Does 42.5 Emmett St have accessible units?
No, 42.5 Emmett St does not have accessible units.
Does 42.5 Emmett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 42.5 Emmett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42.5 Emmett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 42.5 Emmett St does not have units with air conditioning.
