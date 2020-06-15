42.5 Emmett St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED DOWNTOWN NEWARK HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - This Single Family house provides a classic "home" feel with the restored ORIGINAL hardwood floors, BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW Cabinets and a Granite Countertop!! THATS NOT ALL, also offering a SPACIOUS Backyard (perfect for summertime grilling/entertainment/child's play) and W/D HOOKUP!!



This home QUIET, CONVENIENT location is a COMMUTERS DREAM!! Conveniently situated TWO BLOCKS from access to the #62 NJ Transit bus which arrives at Newark Penn Station in approximately 11 minutes!! Need quick highway access? Jump on I-78 and Rt. 21 IN MINUTES connect to all major highways and routes (i.e. Garden State Parkway, I-280, NJ Turnpike Rt - 22).



AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE LEASE UP!! WILL NOT LAST!!



CALL/TEXT FOR A SHOWING!!

IVETTE

201-416-9024

HABLAMOS ESPANOL



Tenant Pays: Water/Gas/Electric



Total Due to Move In : $4,625



*All prospects must complete the application process; rental, credit and criminal histories will be screened. Credit is NOT the determining factor in an application being approved, owners would like to see a solid/clean rental history (no recent filings or evictions).There is an application fee to process.



*Total household income must gross and exceed $66,600/yr (3x's the monthly rent before taxes) to qualify. "Validatable" income is a must!



*An approved application DOES NOT secure the home. Deposit would be required immediately upon approval.



