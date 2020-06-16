All apartments in Newark
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

30 Austin Street 402

30 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

30 Austin Street, Newark, NJ 07114
South Broad Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Austin Villa Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 137308

2 Bed 2 Full Bath
Washer/Dryer in unit
Stainless Steel appliances
Balcony
Pet Friendly (Small dogs)
Elevator
Walking distance to Newark Penn Station and The Prudential Center
Hardwood Floors
Central Air

AVAILABLE June 1*
Asking 1mo rent/1mo security

$4000 to move in
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137308
Property Id 137308

(RLNE5790053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Austin Street 402 have any available units?
30 Austin Street 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
What amenities does 30 Austin Street 402 have?
Some of 30 Austin Street 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Austin Street 402 currently offering any rent specials?
30 Austin Street 402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Austin Street 402 pet-friendly?
No, 30 Austin Street 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 30 Austin Street 402 offer parking?
No, 30 Austin Street 402 does not offer parking.
Does 30 Austin Street 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Austin Street 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Austin Street 402 have a pool?
No, 30 Austin Street 402 does not have a pool.
Does 30 Austin Street 402 have accessible units?
No, 30 Austin Street 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Austin Street 402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Austin Street 402 has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Austin Street 402 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 Austin Street 402 has units with air conditioning.
