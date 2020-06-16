30 Austin Street 402

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Austin Villa Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 137308



2 Bed 2 Full Bath

Washer/Dryer in unit

Stainless Steel appliances

Balcony

Pet Friendly (Small dogs)

Elevator

Walking distance to Newark Penn Station and The Prudential Center

Hardwood Floors

Central Air



AVAILABLE June 1*

Asking 1mo rent/1mo security



$4000 to move in

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137308

Property Id 137308



(RLNE5790053)