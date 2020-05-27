All apartments in Margate City
Find more places like 11 S Kenyon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Margate City, NJ
/
11 S Kenyon Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:04 AM

11 S Kenyon Ave

11 South Kenyon Avenue · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Margate City
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11 South Kenyon Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOST SPECTACULAR SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020! Custom-built newer home with top-of-the-line finishes & upgrades throughout. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 1st floor bedroom suite, 2nd floor master-suite, marble bathrooms, open floor plan, 10-foot ceilings on 1st floor, 9-foot ceilings on the 2nd floor, outdoor shower, 6 TV's including 1 outside with entertaining area! Built-in sound system, OCEAN VIEWS, porch & a Southside location just a block and a half from the beach! Close to Casel's, Dino's, & Starbuck's!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 S Kenyon Ave have any available units?
11 S Kenyon Ave has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 S Kenyon Ave have?
Some of 11 S Kenyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 S Kenyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 S Kenyon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 S Kenyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11 S Kenyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 11 S Kenyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11 S Kenyon Ave does offer parking.
Does 11 S Kenyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 S Kenyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 S Kenyon Ave have a pool?
No, 11 S Kenyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11 S Kenyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 S Kenyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 S Kenyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 S Kenyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 S Kenyon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 S Kenyon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 S Kenyon Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Margate City 1 BedroomsMargate City 2 Bedrooms
Margate City Apartments with GarageMargate City Apartments with Parking
Margate City Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJ
Somers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJAshland, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ
Egg Harbor City, NJBeach Haven West, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity