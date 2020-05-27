11 S Kenyon Ave

Amenities
MOST SPECTACULAR SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020! Custom-built newer home with top-of-the-line finishes & upgrades throughout. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 1st floor bedroom suite, 2nd floor master-suite, marble bathrooms, open floor plan, 10-foot ceilings on 1st floor, 9-foot ceilings on the 2nd floor, outdoor shower, 6 TV's including 1 outside with entertaining area! Built-in sound system, OCEAN VIEWS, porch & a Southside location just a block and a half from the beach! Close to Casel's, Dino's, & Starbuck's!