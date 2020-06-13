/
/
browns mills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Browns Mills, NJ📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 Lakehurst Rd
515 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1253 sqft
515 Lakehurst Rd - Property Id: 288837 Just remodeled beautifully Please apply via link below. https://secure.weimark.com/ifw/8a889229e07e81028369055ebaf09af7/2905/new/ Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 Orange Ave
150 Orange Avenue, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
150 Orange Ave - Property Id: 288830 Just remodeled beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288830 Property Id 288830 (RLNE5813489)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 Rugby St
200 Rugby Street, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1392 sqft
200 Rugby St - Property Id: 288836 Just Remodeled beautifully Please apply via link below. https://secure.weimark.com/ifw/8a889229e07e81028369055ebaf09af7/2905/new/ Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
138 Newton Street
138 Newton Street, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Pemberton Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,118sqft! Charming Curb Appeal, Conveniently
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
24 WASP STREET
24 Wasp Street, Browns Mills, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1480 sqft
Your search ends here! Sit back and relax on your front porch located on a dead end street one house from the lake! Walk into the spacious living room with a great flow throughout the first floor.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
39 PRIMROSE LANE
39 Primrose Lane, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
712 sqft
Two bedroom with a fully fenced yard on a dead end street. Qualifications - Must have a minimum gross income of $3750 per month. Minimum credit score of 620.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
134 BREWSTER STREET
134 Brewster Street, Browns Mills, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 BREWSTER STREET in Browns Mills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
243 PARDEE BOULEVARD
243 Pardee Boulevard, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
Welcome Home! The sunny yellow exterior mirrors the sunlight filled interior. Enjoy easy one floor living in this clean and spacious ranch. Home is neutral throughout with one custom painted bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15 PEAR AVENUE
15 Pear Avenue, Browns Mills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
One bedroom, one bath first floor rental unit within walking distance to town shopping center. Newer paint, carpet and appliances. Fully fenced rear yard backs to woods. Minutes to Joint Base MDL. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash bills.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
172 BREWSTER STREET
172 Brewster Street, Browns Mills, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1456 sqft
Coming soon! 4BR, 1 BA house in a nice spot on a corner lot.
1 of 76
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
1 Unit Available
235 Reed Avenue
235 Reed Avenue, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1080 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath rancher with basement and garage Electric cooking and heat Central AC Welcome to this newly renovated Home Featuring 3 beds 2 baths, front and rear fenced-in yards, new flooring, new faucet with a spray function, Single car
1 of 1
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
225 COVILLE DRIVE
225 Coville Drive, Browns Mills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1478 sqft
Large 3 bedroom rental with added family room addition. Large fenced in yard with deck.
1 of 22
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
125 ADAMS AVENUE
125 Adams Avenue, Browns Mills, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1886 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 1 bath, split level rental, located in Browns Mills features a large open kitchen and lower level recreation room complete with a built in bar and gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Browns Mills
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
647 Lakehurst Rd
647 Lakehurst Road, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
Available 06/15/20 House for rent - Property Id: 296593 Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch in the great neighborhood of Brownsmill. Large property with beautiful front and back yard, nice size deck. Airy and spacious layout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3 Tensaw Drive
3 Tensaw Drive, Country Lake Estates, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1116 sqft
Newly Renovated Home!!! This is the perfect home for you and your family! If you have any questions you may contact me at 215-512-5696. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and large yard.
Results within 5 miles of Browns Mills
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
168 KinsleyRoad
168 Kinsley Rd, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE5531889)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
199 Kinsley Road
199 Kinsley Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE5478600)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
197 Kinsley Road
197 Kinsley Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE5478599)
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
407 COLORADO TRAIL
407 Colorado Trail, Presidential Lakes Estates, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1464 sqft
This is a Must See!! Beautifully kept 5 bedroom, 3 full bath rancher with full finished basement. Landlord pays electric bill. Home boasts hardwood floors, solar panels, garage with inside access, large back yard, and so much more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
104 SEPULGA DRIVE
104 Sepulga Drive, Country Lake Estates, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1248 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled three bedroom 1 1/2 bath bi-level on a large corner lot. Gorgeous wood floors and freshly painted. Large bonus room located downstairs. Refrigerator. Microwave, dishwasher and stove included for tenants use.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
143 LEMMON AVENUE
143 Lemmon Avenue, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
858 sqft
WOW! This low priced newly updated home including but not limited to, New fresh plush carpets, Stainless steel gas range, New hot water and furnace, Railway tile around the tub, etc
Results within 10 miles of Browns Mills
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Leisuretowne
1 Unit Available
61 SAINT DAVIDS PLACE
61 Saint Davids Place, Leisuretowne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1360 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 61 SAINT DAVIDS PLACE in Leisuretowne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Browns Mills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
Some of the colleges located in the Browns Mills area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Browns Mills from include Philadelphia, New Brunswick, Toms River, Levittown, and Trenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJOcean Acres, NJRobbinsville, NJAshland, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJBristol, PA