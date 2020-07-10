/
apartments with washer dryer
104 Apartments for rent in Margate City, NJ with washer-dryer
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and
Margate City
15 East Dr
15 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful neighborhood spacious living room, formal dining room eat in kitchen. Sun room. 5 bed room and 2 full bath. New C/A.All through out hardwood floors. Nice back yard with newer barbecue. Start Aug/1 to Sep/8. Have a great vacation.
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.
Margate City
8102 Marshall Ave
8102 Marshall Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent SEPTEMBER rental! Step inside to this beautifully decorated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with hardwood floors throughout and tons of upgrades! Bright & airy living room leads to dining room that makes entertaining a breeze! GORGEOUS NEW
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
Margate City
3 E Gilmar Cir
3 East Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
GREAT SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 1ST THRU SEPT 7TH!! This three bedroom rancher features two remodeled bathrooms, large living room with wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room! Laundry room w/ washer and dryer.
Margate City
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
Margate City
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
Margate City
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.
Margate City
7907 Atlantic Ave
7907 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX READY TO HOST YOU THIS SUMMER!!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST THRU LABOR DAY!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental comes equipped with a washer/dryer, beach essentials, and a cute back yard with a BBQ grill and shower! Cook
Margate City
9700 Winchester
9700 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished, 1st floor corner unit only 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Spacious open floor plan with living, bright and sunny dining and kitchen areas. Three large bedrooms with hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. W/d in unit.
Margate City
11 S Kenyon Ave
11 South Kenyon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
MOST SPECTACULAR SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020! Custom-built newer home with top-of-the-line finishes & upgrades throughout. 4 Bedrooms, 3.
Margate City
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A
9200 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
Get ready for the BEST SUMMER of your LIFE! Located just steps to the beach and the BEST restaurants in Margate, this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO is available as a summer rental.
Margate City
121 N Adams Ave. Unit A
121 North Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Margate's Marina district is just 2 blocks to all the hotspots on Ventnor Ave. Coffee, bagels, ice cream and more.
Margate City
809 N Jerome Ave
809 North Jerome Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$19,900
Welcome to 809 N Jerome, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a spectacular bay views. Relax on your large balcony while enjoying the salt air breezes and watching the boats on the bay. There are 2 large gourmet kosher kitchens.
Margate City
8000 Atlantic Ave
8000 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
WINTER RENTAL 12/01/19-05/15/20. Nice corner beach block home located walking distance to Margate's restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath on second floor.
Margate City
9211 Monmouth Ave
9211 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$925
Many improvements made by Landlord. Building recently painted and well maintained. Convenient location in the heart of Margate. Heat and Hot Water are Included in rent. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises.
Margate City
11 S Adams Ave Ave
11 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2020 Season June $6,000 July $8,500 August not available September $5,000
Margate City
9706 Atlantic Ave
9706 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
ONE HOUSE AWAY FROM BEACH! Plus a huge amount of "JUST DONE" renovations.This fabulous townhouse boasts of a huge roof top deck with panoramic views of the ocean and and bay. first floor has a large bedroom with full bath, great for an au pare.
Margate City
9200 Monmouth Ave
9200 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
JUST LISTED!! 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor condo in the fabulous Marina District of Margate. This spacious and extremely well maintained unit is walking distance to all the area has to offer, shopping, dining and an easy walk to the beach or bay.
