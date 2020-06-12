Apartment List
/
NJ
/
margate city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Margate City, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9704 Ventnor Ave
9704 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
FABULOUS MARGATE RENTAL Welcome to 9704 Ventnor Ave. Located in a fantastic Margate location just steps from the beach and close to all of Margates favorite restaurants and shopping area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
13 S Knight
13 S Knight Ave, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$27,500
Spend August in luxury in an immaculate home just a block from the beach. This home has everything you would ever want, plus it is located central to all of Margate's great attractions.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9010 Atlantic Ave
9010 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Great summer rental at the wonderful beach block Ocean View low rise condominium complex. This well maintained first floor corner unit has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths and its own washer & dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
220 N Decatur Ave
220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District..

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available 6/05/2020 through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 W Gilmar Cir
21 West Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
202 N Harding Ave
202 North Harding Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental! Recently refreshed second floor unit with new paint, new carpets, updated kitchen, a deck and more! Good credit,proof of income and good housekeeping skills a must!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
2576 sqft
Look no further prime location located on the south side just 1 block to the beach. Three parking spot and walking distance to all area shops, restaurants and stores. This spacious condo has a open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7 N Delavan Ave
7 North Delavan Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
FANTASTIC 2020 SUMMER RENTAL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO WONDERFUL MARGATE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS! ENJOY THE BEST MONTH DOWN HERE!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! New, private first floor bedroom & full bath with private entrance

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
207 N Wilson Ave
207 North Wilson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
GREAT YEARLY RENTAL IN THE MARINA DISTRICT OF MARGATE!! Renovated & freshly painted second floor two bedroom, one full bath unit with large outdoor deck! Full sized kitchen and spacious open living room. Beautiful new full bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9 S Gladstone Ave
9 South Gladstone Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Renovated throughout, from top to bottom, brand new appliances, flooring, furnishings, and more! This gem of a condo is in the HOTTEST part of town, centrally located in Magnificent Margate, walking distance to Casel's, restaurants, shopping, and so

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
105 N Madison
105 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Attached single family full summer rental located just a few blocks for the beach,. 3 bedroom 2bath room clean single family home. Washer and dryer all the amenities needed. Big yard. .

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7600 Ventnor Ave
7600 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
Rent this SOUTHSIDE NEWER CONSTRUCTION! August 1, 2020 - September 8, 2020 $35,000. Landlord may consider renting May, June or after Sept 9th for an additional amount.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Margate City, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Margate City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Margate City 1 BedroomsMargate City 2 BedroomsMargate City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMargate City 3 BedroomsMargate City Apartments with Balcony
Margate City Apartments with GarageMargate City Apartments with GymMargate City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMargate City Apartments with ParkingMargate City Apartments with Pool
Margate City Apartments with Washer-DryerMargate City Dog Friendly ApartmentsMargate City Furnished ApartmentsMargate City Luxury PlacesMargate City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJ
Somers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJRunnemede, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJAshland, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ
Egg Harbor City, NJBeach Haven West, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College