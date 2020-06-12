/
2 bedroom apartments
78 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Margate City, NJ
Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
19 S Adams Ave
19 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful Margate Town home just 1 block from the beach! Located in the lovely marina distance and just a walking distance to all the restaurants, bars, shops, and of course the Dairy Bar!
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9704 Ventnor Ave
9704 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
FABULOUS MARGATE RENTAL Welcome to 9704 Ventnor Ave. Located in a fantastic Margate location just steps from the beach and close to all of Margates favorite restaurants and shopping area.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9010 Atlantic Ave
9010 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Great summer rental at the wonderful beach block Ocean View low rise condominium complex. This well maintained first floor corner unit has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths and its own washer & dryer.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available 6/05/2020 through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 W Gilmar Cir
21 West Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
Margate City
1 Unit Available
202 N Harding Ave
202 North Harding Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental! Recently refreshed second floor unit with new paint, new carpets, updated kitchen, a deck and more! Good credit,proof of income and good housekeeping skills a must!
Margate City
1 Unit Available
207 N Wilson Ave
207 North Wilson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
GREAT YEARLY RENTAL IN THE MARINA DISTRICT OF MARGATE!! Renovated & freshly painted second floor two bedroom, one full bath unit with large outdoor deck! Full sized kitchen and spacious open living room. Beautiful new full bath.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A
9200 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
Get ready for the BEST SUMMER of your LIFE! Located just steps to the beach and the BEST restaurants in Margate, this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO is available as a summer rental.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
111 N Thurlow Ave
111 North Thurlow Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Quaint 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Offering great outdoor space to enjoy summer evenings at the shore! Walking distance to Margate's wonderful restaurants and beaches! Available 8/1/2020 to 9/7/2020 @ $10,000.00
Margate City
1 Unit Available
18-20 N Jefferson Ave
18-20 North Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Application accepted, Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment just 2 blocks from the beach in Marvelous Margate. Private with front deck, 1 parking spot,small yard, spacious interior with 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Jefferson Ave
11 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Very cute private carriage style home! Like new construction all new furniture (delivered January 2019)! Truly walk everywhere, beach, bay, shopping, restaurants, mini golf, etc.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9317 Monmouth Ave
9317 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Adorable cottage where you want to be. Enjoy all Margate has to offer. Restaurants, beach, shopping and so much more. Live, work and enjoy your summer down the shore. Sleeps 5, 2 in downstairs bedroom plus 3 in loft. Utility deposit $500.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9600 Atlantic Ave
9600 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Immaculate Aug/Sept/Oct 2020 rental in the 9600 Atlantic! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features spacious open floor plan with tiled floors and wrap around deck with UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS!! Master bedroom with updated private bath
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Adams Ave Ave
11 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2020 Season June $6,000 July $8,500 August not available September $5,000
Results within 1 mile of Margate City
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
5 S Newport Ave
5 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 OR WINTER RENTAL NOW! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath FURNISHED apartment is just a short walk (one and a half blocks) to the gorgeous Ventnor Beaches! Enjoy all the fun this area has to offer, just outside of your own apartment!
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
201 N Sacramento Ave
201 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
AVAILABLE from June 6th to Labor Day - Fully renovated first floor Duplex, It has all what you need, it is the perfect gateway, just relax and enjoy the summer.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
30 S Richards Ave
30 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Perfect rental for your summer vacation JUST 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This charming 2nd floor unit offers a great living space with an outdoor deck to enjoy those summer breezes.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
6413 Ventnor Ave
6413 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Right in the center of town! Beautifully renovated apartment with large windows, kitchen, and bathroom, and your own washer and dryer in the unit!!
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
6223 Ventnor Ave
6223 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Unique bi-level apartment, just 2 blocks to the beach and most area stores. New carpet, bedroom and bathroom on each level. Tremendous amount of closet space, plus a storage bin. Perfect for roommates.
