3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 PM
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Margate City, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
13 S Knight
13 S Knight Ave, Margate City, NJ
Spend August in luxury in an immaculate home just a block from the beach. This home has everything you would ever want, plus it is located central to all of Margate's great attractions.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
220 N Decatur Ave
220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District..
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Look no further prime location located on the south side just 1 block to the beach. Three parking spot and walking distance to all area shops, restaurants and stores. This spacious condo has a open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7 N Delavan Ave
7 North Delavan Avenue, Margate City, NJ
FANTASTIC 2020 SUMMER RENTAL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO WONDERFUL MARGATE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS! ENJOY THE BEST MONTH DOWN HERE!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! New, private first floor bedroom & full bath with private entrance
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9 S Gladstone Ave
9 South Gladstone Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Renovated throughout, from top to bottom, brand new appliances, flooring, furnishings, and more! This gem of a condo is in the HOTTEST part of town, centrally located in Magnificent Margate, walking distance to Casel's, restaurants, shopping, and so
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7907 Atlantic Ave
7907 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX READY TO HOST YOU THIS SUMMER!!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST THRU LABOR DAY!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental comes equipped with a washer/dryer, beach essentials, and a cute back yard with a BBQ grill and shower! Cook
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
105 N Madison
105 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Attached single family full summer rental located just a few blocks for the beach,. 3 bedroom 2bath room clean single family home. Washer and dryer all the amenities needed. Big yard. .
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7600 Ventnor Ave
7600 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Rent this SOUTHSIDE NEWER CONSTRUCTION! August 1, 2020 - September 8, 2020 $35,000. Landlord may consider renting May, June or after Sept 9th for an additional amount.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9700 Winchester
9700 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished, 1st floor corner unit only 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Spacious open floor plan with living, bright and sunny dining and kitchen areas. Three large bedrooms with hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. W/d in unit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
2 N Gladstone Ave
2 North Gladstone Avenue, Margate City, NJ
AVAILABLE FOR ANY 12 DAYS IN JUNE! 5 BED 5 AND 1/2 BATH BEAUTY IN DOWNBEACH SECTION OF MARGATE! ONLY A FEW YEARS YOUNG! First floor features open layout with living room, dining room, and gorgeous kitchen with center island and all stainless steel
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
13 S Clermont Ave
13 South Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2020 WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Price is $3,000./month. Available as of September 7, 2020 Gorgeous 6 bedroom (1 full size bedroom on 1st floor) , 3 baths and 1 powder room. 3 story modern home in excellent condition.
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Kenyon Ave
11 South Kenyon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
MOST SPECTACULAR SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020! Custom-built newer home with top-of-the-line finishes & upgrades throughout. 4 Bedrooms, 3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
119 N Granville Ave
119 North Granville Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Plenty of room for 2 families in this 6 bedroom home. Master suite on the 1st floor. Totally redone inside. 2 decks. 3 bath rooms. Convenient walk to shopping, stores and playground. Short distance to the beach. Rented for July.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
121 N Adams Ave. Unit A
121 North Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Margate's Marina district is just 2 blocks to all the hotspots on Ventnor Ave. Coffee, bagels, ice cream and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
809 N Jerome Ave
809 North Jerome Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Welcome to 809 N Jerome, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a spectacular bay views. Relax on your large balcony while enjoying the salt air breezes and watching the boats on the bay. There are 2 large gourmet kosher kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Ventnor Ave Ave
9400 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Only 1.5 blocks to the beach however close to all businesses such as CVS, Wawa and restaurants. Top floor unit with an ocean view balconyand 3 full parking spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
8808 Amherst Ave
8808 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, NJ
August 10th through Labor Day rental. Recently purchase totally redone home in the Parkway section of Margate. This home was taken down to the studs and built like new construction!! Wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
8000 Atlantic Ave
8000 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
WINTER RENTAL 12/01/19-05/15/20. Nice corner beach block home located walking distance to Margate's restaurants, shopping and entertainment. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath on second floor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7402 Bayshore Dr
7402 Bayshore Drive, Margate City, NJ
A true Margate stunner with tranquil water views on desirable Bayshore Drive. From its custom wainscotting to the garage’s 220 volt electric car charging station, no detail was spared in the 2014 renovation of this six-plus bedroom house.
