Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:58 AM

98 Apartments for rent in Margate City, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Margate City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
408 N Clarendon
408 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 week rental from 8/15/20 to 9/5/20 Summer rental for the whole family to enjoy. This Large home is located on a quiet street with lots of privacy and large yard for the kids to play.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
29 N Hanover Ave
29 North Hanover Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
3 E Gilmar Cir
3 East Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
GREAT SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 1ST THRU SEPT 7TH!! This three bedroom rancher features two remodeled bathrooms, large living room with wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room! Laundry room w/ washer and dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
204 N Clarendon Ave
204 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Adorable August Rental.. August 1, 2020 till September 7, 2020..Freshly Painted with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great location. Front Porch. Main Bedroom has Master bath. 3 & 4th Bedroom Upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Really nice 1 bedroom unit with 1 bath. Renovated unit with tile floors and many other features. Unit has balcony overlooking the pool area. Unit has Queen size bed in bedroom and Queen size pull out couch in living area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.

1 of 25

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
11 S Kenyon Ave
11 South Kenyon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
MOST SPECTACULAR SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020! Custom-built newer home with top-of-the-line finishes & upgrades throughout. 4 Bedrooms, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
121 N Adams Ave. Unit A
121 North Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Margate's Marina district is just 2 blocks to all the hotspots on Ventnor Ave. Coffee, bagels, ice cream and more.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
809 N Jerome Ave
809 North Jerome Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$19,900
Welcome to 809 N Jerome, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a spectacular bay views. Relax on your large balcony while enjoying the salt air breezes and watching the boats on the bay. There are 2 large gourmet kosher kitchens.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9706 Atlantic Ave
9706 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
ONE HOUSE AWAY FROM BEACH! Plus a huge amount of "JUST DONE" renovations.This fabulous townhouse boasts of a huge roof top deck with panoramic views of the ocean and and bay. first floor has a large bedroom with full bath, great for an au pare.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Margate City
8015 Winchester Ave Ave
8015 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful Downbeach Condo, in the heart of Margate for RENT! FULL SERVICE PRIVATE ELEVATOR, private parking, and fully equipped- and DOG FRIENDLY! Walking (1 block) to many restaurants, bars, grocery store, starbucks and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Margate City

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July $6,000 August to Labor Day $6,000..

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Longport
2710 Sunset Ave
2710 Sunset Avenue, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
Welcome to this desirable two-story 4 bedroom 3 bath home, plus additional sleeping for 4 in the more than spacious great room. Conveniently just 2 blocks to the beach and short walk to Ozzie's and Catch.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
103 N Buffalo
103 North Buffalo Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$17,000
1st week in August is rented ( till 8/8) LL will include Labor Day weekend . Modern home with tons of room, 2 living spaces, AC, off street parking and only3.5 blocks to the beach. Icream and resturants just a short walk .

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
100 S Richards Ave
100 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEACH BLOCK SUMMER RENTAL!! AVAILABLE WEEKLY IN THE MONTH OF JUNE!! Easy living at the shore in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden level home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
106 N Newport Ave
106 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Beautiful flooring and high ceilings in this spacious open floor plan with dining area and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple decks to enjoy to the sea breezes with BAY VIEWS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Margate City, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Margate City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

