pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
116 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrison, NJ
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
39 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harrison
435 William St 1st Flr
435 William St, Harrison, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3000 sqft
Unit 1st Flr Available 08/01/20 435 William Stree 1st Flr - Property Id: 305134 The apartment has 98% of new renovation Brand New Renovation, outside and inside 1) New high energy save windows 2) High ceiling 3) New 4x bed rooms, and extra
Results within 1 mile of Harrison
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
47 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
223 Mt prospect
223 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Mt prospect 2.0 - Property Id: 312035 Beautiful property Gorgeous renovated units Large kitchen Large bedrooms Close to shopping and transportation 24 hour maintenance on site Utilities included in the rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 5 miles of Harrison
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Journal Square
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,851
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Jersey City's commercial and shopping area, The Apartments at 85 Van Reypen Street are located in one of the most exciting neighborhoods in the city.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
20 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
960 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,765
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
