pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
371 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Rutherford, NJ
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
15 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Results within 1 mile of East Rutherford
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
20 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
17 Meadow Rd, 501 501
17 Meadow Rd, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1107 sqft
The Gate - Property Id: 307933 Stunning 2 beds, 1.5 baths apartment for rent conveniently located in Rutherford.
1 Unit Available
101
101 Paterson Plank Road, Carlstadt, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1261 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom w/Den Large Near Hoboken No Broker Fee1 - Property Id: 211064 1bedroom w/ Den Large with interior brick backround. High Ceilings, large Bathroom and very big Closet, walk in. Full service Concierge, 24 hr.
1 Unit Available
North End
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,
Results within 5 miles of East Rutherford
273 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
42 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
49 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,915
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
28 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,889
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
24 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,244
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
17 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
20 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
52 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,200
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,359
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,122
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
42 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,719
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
