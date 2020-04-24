All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:12 AM

88 MORGAN ST

88 Morgan Street · (201) 420-9484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Morgan Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3605 · Avail. now

$4,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
sauna
VACANT Beautiful home on high floor with gorgeous east-facing NYC/River views. Unit has spacious layout, gleaming wood flooring, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, two large marble baths, laundry in unit & kitchen with granite, cherry cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Sun all day! Great layout, panoramic views. Endless amenities include heated pool, kids playground, huge fitness room, residents lounge, game room, screening room & much more. Close to all modes of transportation & rental parking available on-site. 1 Month broker fee. **Virtual Showing Available upon request**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 MORGAN ST have any available units?
88 MORGAN ST has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 MORGAN ST have?
Some of 88 MORGAN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 MORGAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
88 MORGAN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 MORGAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 88 MORGAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 88 MORGAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 88 MORGAN ST does offer parking.
Does 88 MORGAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 MORGAN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 MORGAN ST have a pool?
Yes, 88 MORGAN ST has a pool.
Does 88 MORGAN ST have accessible units?
No, 88 MORGAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 88 MORGAN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 MORGAN ST has units with dishwashers.
