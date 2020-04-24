88 MORGAN ST

Amenities
VACANT Beautiful home on high floor with gorgeous east-facing NYC/River views. Unit has spacious layout, gleaming wood flooring, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, two large marble baths, laundry in unit & kitchen with granite, cherry cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Sun all day! Great layout, panoramic views. Endless amenities include heated pool, kids playground, huge fitness room, residents lounge, game room, screening room & much more. Close to all modes of transportation & rental parking available on-site. 1 Month broker fee. **Virtual Showing Available upon request**