Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly painted, updated and move in ready 3 bed, 1 bath apartment is available for rent on the 2nd floor of 88 Lincoln St, Jersey City Heights. Unit 2 includes updated eat in kitchen, super high ceilings, hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom, newer appliances and windows. Lots of natural light. Landlord provides water, hot water and currently gas via brand new water heaters and furnace. One window AC is included. Tenants must pay their own electricity bill. This home is located between JFK Blvd and Central Ave shopping districts, on a residential one way road but close to public transportation, PS 25 Copernicus school, park, and restaurants. Application must include application form, credit report (good credit required), proof of income 2.5x rent, rent payment proof, and ID. No pets or smokers please. One month broker fee paid by tenant. Tenant can bring portable dishwasher or non venting laundry, unit does not come with either.