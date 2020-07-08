All apartments in Jersey City
88 LINCOLN ST
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:33 PM

88 LINCOLN ST

88 Lincoln St · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Lincoln St, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted, updated and move in ready 3 bed, 1 bath apartment is available for rent on the 2nd floor of 88 Lincoln St, Jersey City Heights. Unit 2 includes updated eat in kitchen, super high ceilings, hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom, newer appliances and windows. Lots of natural light. Landlord provides water, hot water and currently gas via brand new water heaters and furnace. One window AC is included. Tenants must pay their own electricity bill. This home is located between JFK Blvd and Central Ave shopping districts, on a residential one way road but close to public transportation, PS 25 Copernicus school, park, and restaurants.  Application must include application form, credit report (good credit required), proof of income 2.5x rent, rent payment proof, and ID. No pets or smokers please. One month broker fee paid by tenant. Tenant can bring portable dishwasher or non venting laundry, unit does not come with either.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 LINCOLN ST have any available units?
88 LINCOLN ST has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 LINCOLN ST have?
Some of 88 LINCOLN ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 LINCOLN ST currently offering any rent specials?
88 LINCOLN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 LINCOLN ST pet-friendly?
No, 88 LINCOLN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 88 LINCOLN ST offer parking?
No, 88 LINCOLN ST does not offer parking.
Does 88 LINCOLN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 LINCOLN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 LINCOLN ST have a pool?
No, 88 LINCOLN ST does not have a pool.
Does 88 LINCOLN ST have accessible units?
No, 88 LINCOLN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 88 LINCOLN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 LINCOLN ST has units with dishwashers.
