85 BROADWAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage

Beautiful 2BD/1BA corner unit with great natural light and private balcony at the COURTYARD ON BROADWAY. This home showcases a modern, open layout, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, and granite counters, a spacious living room (13.5’ x 12’) with direct access to the balcony overlooking the courtyard. Enjoy (2) evenly-sized large bedrooms with each having ample closet space, and (1) large bathroom with tub. Elevator building includes private storage space and laundry on the same floor. Close to shopping, restaurants, Lincoln Park and just a short walk to the Journal Square PATH Station or Buses to NYC. One (1) indoor garaged parking space included and pets are allowed. LANDLORD WILL PAY FOR COLD WATER & 1/2 THE BROKER FEE!!