Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:10 PM

85 BROADWAY

85 Broadway · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 Broadway, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2H · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful 2BD/1BA corner unit with great natural light and private balcony at the COURTYARD ON BROADWAY. This home showcases a modern, open layout, kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, and granite counters, a spacious living room (13.5’ x 12’) with direct access to the balcony overlooking the courtyard. Enjoy (2) evenly-sized large bedrooms with each having ample closet space, and (1) large bathroom with tub. Elevator building includes private storage space and laundry on the same floor. Close to shopping, restaurants, Lincoln Park and just a short walk to the Journal Square PATH Station or Buses to NYC. One (1) indoor garaged parking space included and pets are allowed. LANDLORD WILL PAY FOR COLD WATER & 1/2 THE BROKER FEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 BROADWAY have any available units?
85 BROADWAY has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 BROADWAY have?
Some of 85 BROADWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
85 BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 BROADWAY is pet friendly.
Does 85 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 85 BROADWAY does offer parking.
Does 85 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 85 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 85 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 85 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 85 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
