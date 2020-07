Amenities

parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing Location, plus parking with a park across the street and the Holland tunnel literally one turn away with close proximity to Journal square. This Palisade Ave apartment works for any and all, commuter or work local. Laundry in the basement coin operated. This home Can be used as three bedrooms or two with an office as so many need to work from home in this new time. Spacious kitchen leading to the yard and parking spot quietly tucked in on a private alley.