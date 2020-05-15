All apartments in Jersey City
78 SHERMAN AVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:08 AM

78 SHERMAN AVE

78 Sherman Ave · (201) 792-4300
Location

78 Sherman Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy your very own private backyard patio for warm weather enjoyment. Live in the exciting Jersey City Heights neighborhood on desirable Sherman Avenue. Just a few blocks from the Palisade Avenue Restaurants, Bars, Riverview park, Farmers Market, NYC Bus and Light Rail. Nice apartment with good sized rooms and wood floors. Great natural lighting, exposed brick, and high ceilings. Eat in kitchen. Recently renovated halls and recently renovated bathroom with Subway tile. Laundry right on the floor. Heat and Hot Water included. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 SHERMAN AVE have any available units?
78 SHERMAN AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 SHERMAN AVE have?
Some of 78 SHERMAN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 SHERMAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
78 SHERMAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 SHERMAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 78 SHERMAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 78 SHERMAN AVE offer parking?
No, 78 SHERMAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 78 SHERMAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 SHERMAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 SHERMAN AVE have a pool?
No, 78 SHERMAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 78 SHERMAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 78 SHERMAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 78 SHERMAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 SHERMAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
