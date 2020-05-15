78 SHERMAN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy your very own private backyard patio for warm weather enjoyment. Live in the exciting Jersey City Heights neighborhood on desirable Sherman Avenue. Just a few blocks from the Palisade Avenue Restaurants, Bars, Riverview park, Farmers Market, NYC Bus and Light Rail. Nice apartment with good sized rooms and wood floors. Great natural lighting, exposed brick, and high ceilings. Eat in kitchen. Recently renovated halls and recently renovated bathroom with Subway tile. Laundry right on the floor. Heat and Hot Water included. Welcome home.